What an awful weekend for Arsenal! They have potential injury added to insiult, as midfield maestro Martin Odegaard could not complete the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Aston Villa. Odegaard has an unspecified injury issue, and he’s a strong doubt, at minimum, for Wednesday night’s UCL Quarterfinal second leg at Bayern Munich.

Unai Emery certainly exacted some revenge on the club that once sacked him, as his side’s win over Arsenal knocked the Gunners out of first place.

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 17, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Competition: Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2, Aggregate 2-2

Team News: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

90 Min Result Probability: Arsenal FC 34% Extra Time 26% Bayern Munich 40%

Arsenal Team News

Now Arsenal are a bit behind the eight ball in both of the major competitions. Manchester City has assumed a two point lead over the North Londoners at the top of the Premier Leaguer table. And here in the UCL, they enter the road leg of their tie evened up, which is suboptimal. You really wanted to hold serve at home, and take a goal advantage of some sort, on aggregate, from the home leg.

At least the squad is very close to fully fit. Jurrien Timber is the only confirmed injury absentee, and he’s not that far off.

