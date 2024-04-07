Arsenal have a couple of squad availability concerns, heading into Tuesday night’s Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich, which pertain to disciplinary, instead of fitness issues. Both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are just one booking away from the critical point of accumulation that would render them suspended for the second leg of this tie.

Arsenal Team News

Also, winger Bukayo Saka continues to be less than 100%, due to an unspecified knock. Saka admitted that he was “struggling” towards the end of the Gunners 3-0 rout of Brighton at the weekend, but again he should be fit enough to play on Tuesday night. Not just play, but likely start the midweek affair.

Other than that, the only other situation concerns Jurrien Timber, who remains in rehabilitation from his ACL injury.

The good news is that we’ll see him back in action, at some point down the line, before this season comes to a close.

