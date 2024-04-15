There is good news and bad news, in regards to the injury situation at Bayern Munich. No. 1 Manuel Neuer missed the beatdown of Koln on the weekend, but that was only due to a precaution. He’ll be fine to feature versus Arsenal on Wednesday night. However, Serge Gnabry (groin) and Kingsley Coman (hamstring) have recently entered the medical bay, and they’re now set to miss out here. Leroy Sane (an unspecified knock) is a strong doubt as well.

Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 17, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Competition: Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2, Aggregate 2-2

So Thomas Tuchel certainly has plenty of selection issues, and those woes continue with Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies, who picked up his third booking last week, and is now suspended. Beyond all that, Sacha Boey (hip) and Tarek Buchmann (hamstring) remain out for the long-term, as do Bouna Sarr and Gabriel Marusic, both of which have ACL injuries to recovery from.

The Bavarian Trophy Werks still have this tie in their hands. It’s right there for the taking, but in order to win, they’ll have to overcome some major injury and absentee problems

