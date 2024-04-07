It has been written and said many times, but it remains true, and now more than ever. Harry Kane is the most elite footballer on the planet never to have won a trophy; for club or country. Despite moving this summer to Bayern Munich, a club that is basically Bavarian Trophy Werks, the same truth remains.

Even though Kane captains the national team of one of the countries that claims to have invented the sport, this fact persists.

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr. 9, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1/2

Team News: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal FC Bayern Munich

90 Min Result Probability: Arsenal FC 55% Extra Time 22% Bayern Munich 23%

And that won’t change by the time the 2023-24 season ends. Kane is still banging in the goals, and in less than 48 hours, he’ll take on a side against which he has banged in a bunch of goals, in Arsenal.

Tuesday night will mark the first time that Arsenal has faced Harry Kane in a match that isn’t called the North London Derby. So indeed familiarity breeds contempt.

Bayern Munich Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Sven Ulreich; Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer; Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane

