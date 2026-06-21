In 2023, University of Illinois safety Matthew Bailey missed 11 of 12 games due to injury, and took a redshirt season. The Illini football team went 5-7.

Here’s Illinois’ record for the three seasons where he’s been fully healthy and playing every game- 2025: 9-4, 2024: 10-3, 2022: 8-5. That says it all right there, in regards to the defensive back’s importance and value to the team.

The 2024 Citrus Bowl MVP, where he set an Illini bowl game record for total tackles, earned All-Big 10 honorable mention honors last season, and an All-Big Ten third team plaudit this preseason.

It’s a year of tremendous roster turnover for the Illini in 2026. There are new starters all over, at every position group. It’s time for a refresh and a reset.

There is one position group, however, the secondary, bringing a wealth of experience back.

In our exclusive interview, we asked Bailey (who models his game on Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, among others) if the DBs can be a position group that the Illini lean on.

The Moline, IL native highlighted the importance of Illinois’ collective effort as a team rather than relying more on the defensive backs, early on, as they retool this season.

“The experience definitely helps, having that perspective of being in the games and knowing what it takes to be successful is 100% true,” Bailey said exclusively to The Sports Bank on Illini Night at Wrigley Field.

“But all of the support staff and Coach B, and what they’re pressing as well, it’s the same message, and so I think if we all collectively hold it down, I think that’s when we’re successful.

“I don’t think it can only be the back end as the anchor, I think we all have to collectively come together to be successful.”

Bailey is projected to be a middle to late round pick in next April’s NFL Draft, but the highest draft stock on the Illini belongs to his position group mate, Xavier Scott.

“X gonna take it from ya” is known for his consistent play-making ability, and penchant for taking the ball away.

We asked Bailey what makes Scott so special.

“I just feel like every time you look up, he’s making a play,” Bailey responded.

“Like whenever a ball’s thrown his way, and I look back to see the ball thrown, he’s always making the play, and so I think having that trust in a player like him, having a friend in a guy like that, it’s super awesome.”

Illini Night with the Chicago Cubs occurred on the same day Illinois debuted their new Chicago-themed line of clothing, which focus on the significance of Chicagoland to the Illinois recruiting and fan base.

“Yeah, I think they’re pretty sweet,” Matthew Bailey said of the threads created to spotlight the connection between Chicago and Champaign.

“I didn’t notice the ‘ILL ‘in them until I really looked at it, but it’s a pretty sick, sick switch up, and the meaning behind it all is pretty special to focus on the guys in Illinois, and the recruiting, and just all of the fan base that comes from Illinois is pretty special.”

Illinois opens the season on Sept. 3rd at home versus UAB.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.