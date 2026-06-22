We have already known, for some time that former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is heading to Inter Miami. World transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Herons already have a deal in place to sign the Brazilian midfield maestro.

And another transfer expert, Ben Jacobs, is reporting that terms are now formally agreed between the Major League Soccer club and the Brazil star.

We won’t get anything officially announced and “unveiled” until after Selecao complete their 2026 World Cup campaign of course. If/when this deal gets finalized, Casemiro will likely wear one of these three shirt numbers- #5, #14 or #18 according to Sports Illustrated.

So what happens to the Man United midfielder now?

Well, Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha has been on the club’s radar for awhile now.

And as it turns out, United’s biggest rivals on the pitch, Liverpool FC, will be rivaling them here in a transfer battle as well. That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that an offer of around €50 million could bring BVB to the negotiating table.

Nmecha, who has been impressive with Ivory Coast at this World Cup, signed a four-year extension with BVB in March. He is, however, open to making a move this summer window.

And then finally, we get to who the Casemiro replacement at Old Trafford is most likely to be (or at least looks like it will be at this point) in Mateus Fernandes.

The West Ham United star is likely to be sold, given the club’s relegation from the top flight, with Tottenham also very keen right now. Here’s more below from Romano:

🚨 Mateus Fernandes talks continue as Man United have been in direct contact with his camp and West Ham for weeks. Tottenham also called player’s agent to try enter the deal, separate story from Tonali — for the Italian #THFC remain confident. 🎥➕ https://t.co/FHEJIeQaqa pic.twitter.com/VvtylQ7ceM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2026

United are obviously managed by Michael Carrick, who was the classic defensive/holding midfielder in the truest sense. So they will obviously want to make sure that the middle of the park is as strong as it can be.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.