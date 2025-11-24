Arsenal FC are getting their guys back right now, so a team that’s already riding pretty high should get an added boost of positive momentum. Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli came off the injured list for the rout over Tottenham yesterday. However, Viktor Gyokeres (unspecified) and Martin Odegaard (knee) did not make the matchday squad for the North London derby, and thus, remain injury doubts for the visit from Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Otherwise the Gunners injury situation remains the same. As we learned this past week, Kai Havertz has suffered a setback in his knee injury recovery process.

Arsenal FC vs Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 26, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: Champions League Matchday 5

Team News: Arsenal Bayern Munich

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Bayern Munich

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 12 pts, WWWW Bayern Munich 1st, 12 pts, WWWW

Team News for Both Sides

Meanwhile the other two Gabriels, Magalhaes and Jesus, remain sidelined long term. Shifting gears to the visiting Bavarian side, former Liverpool man Luis Diaz is suspended. Serge Gnabry, a man with a few former teams, made his senior team debut in his football career with Arsenal.

So this one obviously matters a lot to him, and he’ll do his best to shake off that knee injury to make sure he’s available here. Jamal Musiala (ankle) and Alphonso Davies (knee) remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

