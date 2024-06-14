Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Thomas Partey, Amadou Onana

Arsenal FC midfielder Thomas Partey is about to make a major move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Once he’s gone, the North London club will look to replace him with Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. All that and more in today’s edition of Arsenal Transfer Talk.

As per Football Insider, Partey’s representatives are in “advanced talks” over what is to be a “huge deal” for the Ghana international.

The report did not say which club specifically, but the Saudi Pro League isn’t the only place where the Partey is drawing interest. Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Turkey and Italian giants Juventus are also keen on the 31-year-old, according to Sports Mole.

Partey, who was limited to just 16 appearance this past season due to hamstring and groin injuries, will see his Arsenal contract expire at the end of this season. The Gunners are looking to get whatever value they can now for the aging, injury-prone Ghanian.

Moving on to his potential replacement, Onana, he is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs clubs in England too.

There is interest from Spain and Germany as well, so Goodison Park know they can drive up the price for him. The bidding is expected to start between £50-60 million.

London World has more on one of the fastest players in football. He’s been clocked at some blazing speeds.

The 22-year-old Belgian international has been understood to be exploring the idea of leaving Everton for many months already, and who could blame him for wanting to cash in.

His services are in high demand right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

