Tottenham Hotspur seem to be coming back down to Earth right now. Or at least their domestic form is. They have lost two of their last three in the league, and have also been eliminated from the League Cup. They’ll host Manchester United in the first match of the next round of league action.

They’ll do so level on points with United, something no one would have expected, just a fee weeks ago.

Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

Kick: Saturday Nov. 8, 1230pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

League Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 6th, 17 pts, DWLWL Manchester United 8th,17 pts LWWWD

Google Probability: Manchester United win 40% Draw 26% Tottenham Hotspur win 34%

With United surging and Tottenham suffering from, what Wall Street would call “a correction,” this is a match where the two sides pretty much enter on equal footing. Would it even be an upset if United won the road here? Maybe not. Certainly, it would only be a mild upset.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr; Dane Scarlett, Joao Palhinha, Brennan Johnson; Randal Kolo Muani

