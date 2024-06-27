Jadon Sancho Offered to Barcelona, Juventus for £40m

Well, this could be really awkward! Both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are potentially set to report to Manchester United training camp, on July 8. That’s the date the club has set for players not at the Euros or the Copa to report to the team. Of course, this can all be avoided if the transfer deal(s) are secured by then.

Nothing is close on either end, but they are working on it.

According to ESPN, “Sancho has been offered to Barcelona and Juventus, but a valuation of around £40 million ($51m) is proving a stumbling block for interested clubs.” Here below is a link to another story on the Sancho situation.

Or you could read a couple of the many stories that we’ve done on this transfer saga, like the ones here, here and here.

? JUST IN: Jadon Sancho would be due to report back to Manchester United for pre-season training on July 8th if he does not find a new club before then. #MUFC [@RichFay] pic.twitter.com/DinLBdEaRu — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 27, 2024

Moving on to Greenwood, we’ve covered him ad nauseam as well. You can read some of those stories here, here and here. There is a link to more on the situation, via transfer guru David Ornstein, below as well. The same ESPN article goes on to say that Greenwood “is wanted by Lazio, Juventus, Napoli and Marseille.”

? EXCL: Marseille exploring deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Man Utd. Club-to-club talks at early stage + finances not yet discussed. Positive dialogue between #OM & 22yo #MUFC forward – thought to favour them over other options at present @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/WN5NK46YkA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 27, 2024

Both of these promising young forwards let their off-the-pitch issues keep them from reaching their full potential at United. Maybe they’ll get their careers back on track at their new destinations, wherever that may be.

