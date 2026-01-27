Just when the vibes were getting very positive at Manchester United…stuff happens! Yes, bad news has struck the club again, this time in the form of Patrick Dorgu. The Belgian fullback/winger suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-2 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

Interim manager Michael Carrick initially described the problem plaguing the wing-back as just a cramp, but well, obviously it’s so much worse than just that.

Manchester United vs Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb 1, 2pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: Manchester United 4th, 38 pts DDDWW Fulham 7th, 34 pts DDWLW

According to multiple reports, Dorgu could miss about 10 weeks due to this injury.

Up next for United is a Sunday afternoon clash with Fulham, and Dorgu (who scored a goal in both of Carrick’s games in charge so far) will obviously be absent.

The ten weeks timeline essentially rules him out until after the March international break.

Over that span, United have some key clashes against fellow contenders for a Champions League qualification slot. United, currently in 4th place, host 3rd place Aston Villa on March 14.

Fulham are in 7th, just four points behind the Red Devils. Newcastle, who United visit on March 4, are just one point behind the Craven Cottagers.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

