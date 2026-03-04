You really got to feel for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. He just came back from a hamstring/thigh injury, plays against Getafe, and look at what happened. Rodrygo suffered an ACL injury in that Monday night clash, and now he’s done for the season. And with that, the injury and unavailable due to disciplinary reasons list just keeps piling up.

Los Blancos will be without the services of several key players at Celta Vigo, including Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono, who are both suspended.

Real Madrid at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Friday, March 6, 9pm local, Balaidos, Vigo, Spain

PL Form: Real Madrid WWWLL Celta Vigo DLDWW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 2nd, 60 pts Celta Vigo CF 6th, 40 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 46% Draw 26% Celta Vigo win 28%

Over the weekend, the club made it clear to the media that they knew what was going on with Kylian Mbappe and his knee. At the time, however, the club did not feel the need to tell us too much about his injury situation.

And then earlier this week, we learned that it’s a knee sprain which is plaguing Mbappe, and that he’s going to be out for a bit.

He could easily miss out on the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Manchester City next week.

Elsewhere Eduardo Camavinga is a minor doubt, as he’s suffering from a dental infection that has caused significant pain, but it wasn’t severe enough to keep him out of training on Wednesday, so he should be fine.

David Alaba, however, is a doubt due to calf injury. Moving on to Raul Asencio, he will probably miss out again here, as he continues to battle a neck injury.

And then finally, Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos all remain sidelined due to injury. So there you have it, as many as 10 first team players could all miss out here.

This is Tottenham Hotspur level selection crisis mode.

