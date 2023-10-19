Real Madrid 11th Most Searched Sports Brand in USA

Real Madrid is the biggest soccer/football/futbol club in the United States, by a very considerable margin. At least when it comes to be being Googled.

A study of more than 200 of the world’s largest sporting brands, conducted by combining each name with the search terms ‘”logo,” “brand,” and “branding” found the 20 most online searched sports team brands in America.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 21, 5:30 pm, Ramon Sanchez, Pizjuan

Real Madrid Preview Material: Latest Transfer Talk Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 24 pts, WWWLW Sevilla 14th, 8 pts, DLWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Draw 25% Sevilla 24%

Web design company Digital Silk analyzed the search data, and you can see the results above. Real Madrid was the only club from outside the U.S. as well as the only soccer club.

Ranking 11th they not only finished well ahead of any Major League Soccer club, but also English giants like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. They even finished higher than tried and true, gold standard traditional American sports brands like the New York Yankees, Boston Celtics and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pretty amazing! And to see them ahead of a club like the Golden State Warriors, which has such a younger, tech savvy following, is very interesting too. As you can see, the list was expectedly dominated by NFL franchises, with some NBA and MLB presence as well.

Of course, Real Madrid teamed up with Manchester United to break the attendance record for a soccer match held on American soil in 2014. Over 110,000 packed Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to see the two sides play an exhibition match that summer.

It’s not a shock to see the Dallas Cowboys #1 overall as they earned the moniker “America’s Team” back in the 1970s and have, despite not winning anything of relevance in 30 years, somehow managed to retain it.

It is also stunning to see the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears so high, considering that both are currently dumpster fires of teams, and have been for quite some time.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

