There is a massive injury crisis going on at Real Madrid right now- no doubt about it. However, it is alleviating here somewhat as international break is over and the next round of club action ramps up. Kylian Mbappe missed France duty, but he’s scheduled to return this weekend, just as had been anticipated. Mbappe is fine. Vinicius Jr. has recovered enough from his cervical spine injury to be contention for the matchday squad.

However, Vini is still a bit of a doubt and if he does play, it could only be in a diminished role.

Real Madrid at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9pm local, Balaidos

Real Madrid Preview Material: Full Injury List Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid WWWDW Celta Vigo WLLDW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 2nd, 21 pts Celta Vigo CF 9th, 13 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 60% Draw 21% Celta Vigo win 19%

Real Madrid Team News

Kylian Mbappe missed France duty during the international break, but is set to be back this weekend. Meanwhile defender Eder Militao is also likely to recover in time, from his unspecified muscular issue, but still could face a late pre-match assessment, in order to do so.

Elsewhere goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is recovering from what has been reported in some places to be an adductor strain, with other outlets labeling it a “left hamstring issue.” No matter what it is, it’s sounding like this match might come too soon for him to feature…but you never know.

David Alaba remains out as a long term injury absentee while we learned, as this past FIFA window was starting, Dani Carvajal is basically done for the season.

The Real Madrid injury list is rounded out with Brahmin Diaz (hamstring, potential December return) and Dani Ceballos (ankle sprain, potential November return).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

