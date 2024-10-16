Real Madrid head to Celta Vigo, a place where they have not lost in a decade, on Saturday. So despite the long list of injuries that they’re dealing with, they should feel pretty good about getting a W this weekend.

Even with all the injured star players, this is still a very loaded squad, with a lot of depth at certain positions in the attack.

Real Madrid at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9pm local, Balaidos

PL Form: Real Madrid WWWDW Celta Vigo WLLDW

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 2nd, 21 pts Celta Vigo CF 9th, 13 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 60% Draw 21% Celta Vigo win 19%

Of course, there are other positions, in midfield and the back line, where there is very little to no depth.

Let’s take a look at what starting lineup, which will likely be in a 4-4-2, instead of their standard 4-3-3 formation, manager Carlo Ancelotti will select for this one.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Celta Vigo

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe

