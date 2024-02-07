Real Madrid Team News vs Girona: Rudiger, Nacho, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid have some major fitness concerns heading into Saturday’s top of the table match against Girona on Saturday. Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez and Vinicius Junior are all doubts for the crunch clash at the Berneabeu, as all three trained away from the rest of the group on Wednesday.

You’ll notice that those first two names we listed happen to be central defenders, meanwhile both David Alaba and Éder Militão remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Girona at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 10, 6:30pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 58 pts, DWWWW Girona 2nd, 56 pts, DWWDW

Win Probability: Real Madrid 68% Draw 18% Girona 14%

Real Madrid Team News

So this means that manager Carlo Ancelotti has a center-back crisis on his hands. With Rudiger (inflammation in his thigh muscle) and Nacho Fernández (unspecified muscle fatigue) following individual training programs, Ancelotti will likely have to deploy a full back and/or defensive midfielder in the spine of the back line.

As for Vinícius, he spent today’s training session alone in the gym, as he’s working through some neck pain.

Also, in case you missed it, and judging by the unique visitor counts you have (sorry: nod to Harry Doyle from “Major League”), Kylian Mbappe is finally coming to Real Madrid this summer.

Unless he’s not. ESPN said this deal is going to finally happen, this past Saturday night. And then walked it back a couple days later.

