Chelsea must regroup in a hurry, and move on to the next match, now that their horror show Champions League Round of 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain is over. Chelsea lost the tie 8-2 to the current UCL holders, and now they’ll focus on trying to finish in the top four in the Premier League and maybe winning the FA Cup, where they have a very favorable draw. However, they will have to overcome a long injury list in order to achieve any success this season. We’ll cover the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Reece James and Benoit Badiashile in this edition of Blues Team News vs Everton.

Yes, there is so much Chelsea team news to cover, for this match that we need two editions.

Everton vs Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 21, 5:30pm, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Team News for Both Sides: Chelsea Part 1 Chelsea Part 2 Everton

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 46% Draw 26% Everton 28%

PL Standing : Everton 8th, 43 pts Chelsea 6th, 48 pts

PL Form Everton WWLWD Chelsea DDLWL

Blues Team News Part 2

Part one, covering Trevoh Chalobah, Malo Gusto and Jamie Gittens, can be found here. Let’s start with the team captain.

“With Reece, he felt something in his hamstring at end of the (loss to Newcastle) game,” Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said on Monday.

“We don’t know the full extent of that just yet but it rules him out of tomorrow’s game (the home loss to PSG). With a hamstring injury, it’s never great. Hopefully, we can get him scanned, find out the extent.”

At the very least, James is out until after the March international break. Then we’ll go from there.

With Filip Jorgensen, Rosenior also provided an update on his groin injury, this past Monday.

“He felt something in his groin after the PSG game,” Rosenior said. “We are getting him scanned to find out the full extent of that injury.”

He’s out until mid-April, at the least. And then finally with Badiashile, he missed out yesterday with an unspecified illness. He faces a late wellness check here in order to make the squad.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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