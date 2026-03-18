Central defender Trevoh Chalobah suffered a horrific looking ankle injury last night, during Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to PSG in the UEFA Champions League. His ankle twisted a full 180 degrees, and led to his being stretchered off. According to Yahoo Sports, Chalobah posted an Instragram story in which he said the ankle “should be broken,” which implies that it is not.

So while the worst case scenario hasn’t occurred, Chalobah is still set for a spell on the sidelines.

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“I think he was really worried,” Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said in his postgame press conference last night. “We’ll obviously scan and assess him tomorrow. We are hoping and praying that it’s not as bad as we first feared.”

Chalobah will be out for awhile, but Malo Gusto should be back on the weekend. He missed last night’s thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, due to an unspecified illness.

“Malo is ill today,” Rosenior said on Monday. “We’ll have a look at him for tomorrow and make a call on him.”

Gusto faces a late fitness test in order to feature at Everton. And then finally, Jamie Gittens remains touch and go with a thigh injury.

“Jamie was due back on the bench today but felt his hamstring late after training yesterday, so we’re just checking up on him,” Rosenior said about Gittens on Saturday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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