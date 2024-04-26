United Team News vs Burnley: Rashford, Mount, Varane, Lindelof

Marcus Rashford, who is doubtful for tomorrow’s match against Burnley with an ankle/foot injury, responded to a Twitter post that highlighted all the excessive criticism he’s received this season.

“It is abuse and has been for months,” Rashford quote-tweeted and replied. “Enough is enough.”

I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough https://t.co/MUfiU0JwEb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 25, 2024

Burnley FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 6th, 53 pts, WDDLD Burnley FC 19th, 23 pts, WDLDD

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 64% Draw 19% Burnley FC 17%

Man United Team News

Last season, Rashford (who missed Wednesday’s win over Sheffield United with a foot injury) scored 30 goals in a campaign for the first time in his career. However, this term has seen a massive downturn in form.

Additionally, Rashford has been spotted out in public, partying, at inopportune times that make him appear like his commitment to the game is questionable.

“I’ve a lot of sympathy for Rashy, of course. Last year, he had a brilliant season.

I think the best season in his career, he scored 30 goals, ” manager Erik ten Hag said in a news conference today.

“This season, he didn’t give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him and everyone should back him to get back to the levels of last year.

“I think he needs the support. We all know what he’s capable of, we all have to support and push him. He can do better than this year. We saw [that] last year when he was really brilliant.”

Elsewhere Mason Mount (unspecified muscle injury) faces a late fitness test for Saturday, but should be fine.

Raphael Varane (also an unspecified muscular injury) is a doubt. Victor Lindelof (thigh) and Lisandro Martinez (calf strain) are about a week from returning. Otherwise, everything else remains the same.

You still have that same sizable group of long-term injury absentees.

