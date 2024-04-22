It is impossible to look at the result yesterday in the FA Cup semifinal, and feel good about the prospects for Manchester United, in any match right now. Yes, they are playing Sheffield United, the Premier League’s worst side who are destined to be dropped. Yes, they have advanced all the way to the FA Cup Final, but do you feel any optimism for the final on May 25 against City? I’d even be concerned about Wednesday against the Blades.

No United lead is ever safe, as we saw a Championship side go level at 3-3, after being down 3-0. Then United had to go al the way to penalties in order to secure a win.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 24 8pm, Old Trafford

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Latest on Erik ten Hag’s job status: go here

Latest on the United Front Office Shakeup: go here

Fair play to Coventry too- they were inches away from winning it on at least a couple occasions. Now United must soldier on with a mash unit of a squad, as once again the injury crisis reaches well into double figures (number of players set to miss out against Sheffield).

The very polarizing Harry Maguire is literally the only fit center back in the team right now. Maybe that changes before kickoff against Sheffield United , but the club has been so evasive and stealth about injury information that we don’t really know.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories