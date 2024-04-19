United Running Out of Potential Replacements for Erik ten Hag

No one really knows what is going to happen, regarding the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, beyond this season. It is all speculation, those who claim to know what decision Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have made. Most likely, INEOS haven’t made their decision yet.

What we do know is that the list of potential successors for Ten Hag keeps shrinking, at the quality of the names on he list is lacking.

It appears that Gareth Southgate is now out of the running, and Julian Nagelsmann has just signed a contract extension with Germany, so he is no longer a candidate.

So who is left? Roberto De Zerbi, but he’s a risky option. Thomas Tuchel, but he seems to be in a decline period of his career now. Graham Potter, but the luster is off him now. He’s kind of been exposed.

It is not a buyer’s market for hiring a new manager right now. Plus, you would have to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, all of which are looking for a new gaffer.

On top of all that, Ten Hag still has a year left on his contract, so you would have to pay his buyout, and that is reportedly to be about £10 million.

With that in mind, INEOS might just be better off waiting another year, and truly seeing what they have, or most likely don’t have, in Erik ten Hag.

