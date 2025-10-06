2026 WNBA Mock Draft Version 1.0

Happy basketball season everyone! Yes, it is literally 89 degrees Fahrenheit here in the Upper Midwest, as I write this, but Wednesday is Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day. Yes, women’s hoops talking season is here. And given how the Big Ten dominates the list of the top WNBA Draft prospects for 2026, it is time for The Sports Bank’s inaugural 2026 WNBA mock draft.

Actually it’s our first WNBA mock draft of any year, ever.

As far as we know, The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports, and now in in the most popular pro women’s sport too.

Here’s the link to our final 2025 NHL mock draft. For the final 2025 NBA mock draft, go here. Our first 2026 NBA mock draft is coming tomorrow.

Meanwhile our latest 2026 NFL mock draft can be found here. And then finally, our last MLB mock draft can be found at this link.

More detailed player descriptions are coming soon!

Bold italics indicates a player appearing at Big Ten Media Days.

1. Dallas Wings, Lauren Betts, UCLA, C

Not a total consensus as the #1 overall prospect in this class, but rather close. Most scouts and evaluators and putting it all on Betts.

2. Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago Sky), Azzi Fudd, UConn, G

3. Seattle Storm (via L.A. Sparks), Olivia Miles, TCU, G

4. Washington Mystics, Awa Fam, Valencia, Spain, F/C

5. Chicago Sky via Connecticut Sun, Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina, G

6 Toronto Tempo, Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, G

7 Portland Fire, Ashlon Jackson, Duke, G

8. Golden State Valkyrie, Kiki Rice, UCLA, G

The highest rated recruit in UCLA history, she said that the chance to lead the program to their first Final Four, and perhaps national championship played a big part in her decision.

9. Washington Mystics via Seattle Storm, Chloe Kitts, South Carolina, F

10. Indiana Fever, Yarden Garzon, Maryland, G

11. Washington Mystics via N.Y. Liberty, Madina Okot, Mississippi State, C

12. Connecticut Sun via Phoenix Mercury, Ayanna Patterson, UConn, F

13. Seattle Storm via Las Vegas Aces, Janiah Barker, UCLA, F

14. Atlanta Dream, Serah Williams, UConn, F/C

15. Connecticut Sun via Minnesota Lynx, Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA, G

Yes, UCLA is indeed that insanely talented and overloaded with depth this season- that’s why we included all these Bruins in our WNBA mock draft. We are not Westwood based homers.

We did not even include Charlisse Leger-Walker, who many WNBA draftniks regard to be a first round prospect.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories