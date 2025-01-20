Dwyane Wade Expresses the Meaning of MLK Day

As today is MLK Day, the annual holiday that honors the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King, we revisit a past article, on Dwyane Wade from MLK weekend 2017 that embraces the spirit of what this day stands for.

Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade addressed the crowd tonight prior to his team’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. On this Martin Luther King Day weekend, Wade asked everyone at the United Center to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, most importantly us having respect for one another.

Wade passionately stated that the ideals MLK stood for matter today more than ever. Here’s a video clip of the reaction that he received once his statement was done. Dwyane Wade did say back at Media Day that he would be outspoken on social issues this season. He also encouraged more social activism from athletes.

ESPN’s telecast of the Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night (Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET ) will include a special open narrated by Dwyane Wade honoring Dr. King.

Wade will not be making the trip to Memphis though for the Civil Rights game, as he’ll be rested during this one.

It’s the second of a Bulls back to back. Wade went 7-10 in the fourth quarter today, after a dreadful 2-13 start in the first three, to help the Bulls finish off the Pelicans 107-99. D. Wade finished with 22 points and +/- of +18.

Wade’s statement came at the same exact time that U.S. Congressman and Civil Rights hero John Lewis was the most discussed news topic in America. On Friday, when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Representative Lewis is skipping a presidential inauguration for the first time since he began serving in the House 30 years ago.

The president elect has started the Martin Luther King holiday weekend by attacking John Lewis, one of the great heros of civil rights era. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 14, 2017

He told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he doesn’t think Trump is a “legitimate president” given Russia’s attempts to help elect the real estate mogul. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong, is not right,” Lewis said.

Saturday saw Trump respond to the boycott by attacking Lewis, and the President-Elect’s deplorable actions were criticized by many political figures on both sides of the aisle.

As of now, the number of Democrats boycotting Trump’s inauguration is up to 17.

What’s going on in our country right now, the seriousness of what’s at stake, makes sports seem all the more trivial right now, but the NBA has traditionally done a fantastic job presenting the Memphis Civil Rights games on MLK weekend in the proper context and with the requisite gravity.

The Bulls-Grizzlies game broadcast will include MLK Day elements and Dr. King will be remembered in a series of “Preserving the Legacy” athlete and coach vignettes airing throughout the weekend and on MLK Day.

Moments from a private tour of the National Civil Rights Museum. Members of the Memphis Grizzlies and a group of 2017 civil rights honorees joined the tour.

