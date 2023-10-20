Liverpool and Egypt winger Mo Salah is arguably the biggest footballer on Earth not named Messi or Ronaldo. His public platform is massive, as evidenced by the reach of his video calling for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

Two days ago, Salah spoke out about the current Israel-Hamas war, calling for the “massacres to stop.” Salah urged world leaders to take immediate action, because “humanity must prevail.”

The X (formerly Twitter) video posting has over 170,100,000 views and 1,100,000 likes. It has also been retweeted 417,600 times. Salah has posted the same video on Instagram, where it has over 54,000,000 views and 475,000 shares.

Through just social media alone, Mo Salah has reached over 225M people. So his message has certainly been heard, but the much more important question remains- will it lead to any meaningful action?

Salah is the face of Liverpool football club, and some would argue, the Premier League itself.

The current Israel-Hamas War is yet another tragic chapter in the long running tale of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Covering that is far beyond the scope of this post, but if you wish to learn more about its history, back to the beginning of the 20th century, watch the video below.

If you want to learn even more, and go back even further, to the ancient historical roots of this seemingly never ending conflict, watch this video below.

Again this is all very complicated, and way more serious than mere football.

Hopefully, those with the power to make peace here share Salah’s belief that “humanity must prevail.”

