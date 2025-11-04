Maryland Terrapins point guard Yarden Garzon is one of the most efficient sharpshooters in the entire nation. Before coming to College Park for her senior season, she spent her first three years at Indiana, where she became the program’s all-time leader in three pointers made (220) and three point percentage (42.6%).

Garzon, a native of Ra’anana, Israel, has shot at least 40 percent from three in each of her first three seasons.

She’s 6’3″, with great length for a guard spot, and that certainly has her strongly on the radar of WNBA front offices. As articulated by Ratings.org, UCLA center Lauren Betts is the top overall WNBA draft prospect in the Big Ten. And honestly, she’s the top draft prospect in the entire country. One can easily make the case that Garzon is the highest rated draft prospect in the league after Betts. It’s easy to see why that is, given the versatility that Garzon brings to the table, and her elite ability to space the floor and stretch opppsing defense. We had an exclusive with the Cheryl Miller Award candidate at Big Ten Media Day, where we asked her why Maryland was the right destination for here transfer.

“I feel the people,” she responded in an exclusive with The Sports Bank.

“I had a great conversation, great phone call with Coach B. (Maryland head coach Brenda I came to visit really quickly. I felt like everybody was really open with me, very honest. I love what the program is about.

“I love the competitiveness, I love the openness. I love that everybody is really authentic. And it’s like a big family. So I felt really good being around them.”

Last year Garzon averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 2024-25. Her 2025-26 season got off to rough start last night though as she scored just three points on 1-5 shooting, to go along with six turnovers, in a team high 24 minutes.

Garzon did have a game high six assists though, as the Terps utterly crushed Loyola Maryland 80-26. Yes, you read that score line correctly.

We asked Yarden Garzon what she’s been working on this preseason/offseason in order to take her game up a notch.

“Really just coming in every day to work as hard as I can,” she said.

“In the weight room, just to get stronger, more athletic on the court, watching film and know how to make me and my teammates better every day.

“I’m trying to really develop my game to more aspects, if it’s mid range, if it’s finishing, if it’s like being better defender, the main point at the end of the day, is to just make my teammates and the team better.”

Caitlin Clark has redefined women’s basketball, taking it up to levels never before seen. Garzon played against the former Iowa Hawkeyes star for two years in the Big Ten.

“Yeah, had some, some good games, had some bad games,” Garzon said of going against Cait. “But, yeah, she’s a great player. I feel like she is amazing for the game, for women’s basketball in general.

“I know she has a lot on her shoulders, but she’s doing a great job of representing us, to the world, to the fans. I think the way she holds herself, she’s doing great job for all of us.

“She’s very important.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories