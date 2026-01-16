Chicago Blackhawks fans will extend a warm welcome on Monday night to Winnipeg Jets forward Jonathan Toews, a man who was once affectionately known by this fan base as “Captain Serious” or “Tazer.”

The third overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft class, Toews teamed with the 2007 draft’s overall #1 pick, Patrick Kane, to form the base of the Blackhawks’ dynasty days of the 2010s.

These days, Jonathan Toews is living the dream for his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets, as he’s currently in the twilight of his hockey career.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks have a lot of work to do in order to become a playoff contender again.

They’re getting stellar play from some of their top new building blocks like Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar and of course, new franchise cornerstone, who just returned to action from injury, Connor Bedard.

However, they need a whole lot more to become relevent again.

For now, the Hawks marketing consistently relives the recent glory days (Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015) at the United Center. The return of Jonathan Toews on Monday night is the next step.

Toews has already faced his former Hawks teammates, as a Jet, in Winnipeg. He’s also already faced Patrick Kane, who is now with Detroit.

And basically, Kaner as a Red Wing is the perfect example of Jerry Seinfeld’s timeless comedy routine describing how “in sports, you’re basically rooting for clothes.”

“It’s been really special,” Jonathan Toews said in an exclusive with RG.org. “For starters, I was really proud to get a chance to come home.

“I remember my first couple years in the league, I never thought a team would come back to Winnipeg, and sure enough, they did.

“Now, to have a chance to play for that franchise, it’s pretty cool. It’s been really nice to be welcomed by this group of guys in the room, by the fans and by the city as well.”

As pointed out in the RG article, Toews was only eight-years-old when the original Winnipeg Jets left to become the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes.

And while the Tazer’s return to Winnipeg was his true “Homecoming,” Monday night will be his second homecoming.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories