FC Barcelona Sack Xavi, Set to Hire Hansi Flick

A decision has finally been reached at FC Barcelona. After all the plot twists and turns, we finally some closure now- Xavi is out, effective at the end of the season, come Sunday. According to multiple outlets, he was informed of his fate, by club President Joan Laporta, during a meeting on the training ground earlier today.

He is set to be replaced by Hansi Flick, according to numerous various outlets.

According to The Guardian: “Barcelona have been talking to Flick for months and although the German’s camp denied there had been a meeting in London this week with the coach, his agent Pini Zahavi and the club’s sporting director Deco, an agreement has been put in place for the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager to take over.”

A report in Sky Sports Germany indicates that Barcelona have already reached a verbal agreement with Hansi Flick to become manager, and that the formal announcement is set to come next week.

Good on the Catalan Club to finally figure out what they want, and taking action on it. It’s about time, because this whole saga has been extremely embarrassing for them.

A statement from Barca reads:

“FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.”

