Illini Bracket Overflowing with Past Grievances, Potential Bad Blood

At this point, I don’t think anyone really believes all the lip service that the NCAA Tournament broadcast partners gives to metrics, numbers and stats when it comes to how the bracket is constructed. Sure, things like Quad 1 wins, records versus the top teams and the NET standings do matter, but you know what trumps all that? Ratings. And you know how you get additional boosts in ratings? Narratives. Yes, narratives are commonplace when the committee constructs the bracket, and the 2025-26 Illini basketball team has a lot of them present in their region of the bracket.

What defines “narratives”?

Well, a few years ago, Pitino the Elder and Pitino the Younger were matched up in the same regional. Illini basketball, currently searching for the “nastiness” that they need to survive past the first weekend, are the No. 3 seed in the South region and will open their NCAA Tournament against No. 14 seed Penn in the first round on Thursday in Greenville, SC

Tip-off is 8:25 p.m. CT and will be televised on TNT.

Frantastic

Who is Illinois’ rival? Well, Northwestern likes to believe that they are, but rivalries, by definition need balance and the Wildcats just don’t provide that. It’s not a rivalry if one side wins more than about 3/4 of the time, or more. It’s hard to say who the true Illini rival is, but you can make a strong case for Indiana (we’ll get there), Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan St. and Iowa.

The last school we mentioned there brings us to the first round matchup with the Ivy League champion Penn. They are led by first year coach Fran McCaffery, who led Iowa from 2010-2025.

Over that span, things would often get “spirited” between the Hawkeyes and Illini, and occassionally, tempers flared. McCaffery knows all about the Illini, and Illinois knows all about him, so this will be interesting, to say the least.

Illini Fans Believe the Refs are out to get them…….

…but that’s ONLY BECAUSE the officials really ARE OUT to get them. Fans of absolutely every team believe that the officials are out to get them, but the Illini fan base might be the most paranoid of all. Seriously, search your feelings, you know that it’s true. The 2005 National Championship game provided all the ammo that you’ll ever need for this.

North Carolina center Sean May was a fantastic player, all-ACC and the 13th overall pick in the following NBA Draft.

However, he wasn’t Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal combined, but (with the help of the officials) he looked like it on this night.

On the flip side, Illini starting center James Augustine fouled out in just nine minutes.

Yes, you read that correctly. Sorry, but Augustine was just far too good of a defender to have actually truly committed five fouls in only nine minutes. If UNC gets past VCU and Illinois beats Penn, we get an ’05 national championship game rematch. The two teams have since met in Big Ten/ACC Challenges, but this would be their first NCAA Tournament rematch.

Mr. Telephone Man

Kelvin Sampson is right up there, or should I say down there, with Bruce Pearl as the top all-time villains in Illini basketball lore. (Sure enough, Illinois got bracketed with Pearl in ’05, who was leading UW-Milwaukee back then, with the Illini winning, so #narratives).

Sampson keeps leading Houston (who will be waiting the sweet 16 if all the chalk holds) to deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, but he still stands out as a disgusting, slimy individual in a field that is overflowing with slimy individuals (As does Pearl).

With Pearl though, it now seems like everyone hates him (deservedly so) while Sampson seems to be given a pass nowadays.

Don’t believe that nonsense for a minute.

Back in 2006, Sampson had no issues tapping up Illini basketball commit Eric Gordon, and when EG defected from Illinois to the Indiana Hoosiers, things got really ugly.

Poaching recruits and players flipping happens all the time, but this situation got nasty and ruined both programs, for a very long time. Gordon was one-and-done to the NBA, just as everyone expected it would be.

Illini basketball had major holes in their backcourt for a couple years, and then had serious issues recruiting top talent in the several years that followed.

Indiana soon found themselves on probation, in 2008, as Sampson totally wrecked that program. Among his infractions were a comically high number of prohibited phone calls made and forbidden text messages sent.

Both Indiana and Illini basketball haven’t been back to the Final Four since, and it was painfully obvious then that Gordon wasn’t worth all this. Illinois is back to having very successful regular seasons again while IU is a football school now.

And despite Sampson being a massive rule-breaker in the past, punished by the NCAA, his career persists.

This narrative was also present in 2022, with #5 seed Houston beating #4 seed Illinois, and actually, beating them quite badly. Honestly, UH should have been seeded higher, as they were the better team. Sampson and the Cougars would be a terrible matchup here, if it happens. Unlessthe Illini shoot 45%+ from 3 or something.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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