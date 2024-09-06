Chelsea FC are off for another week, as we continue dragging into the doldrums of another tedious international break. The Blues will have plenty of injury concerns when they stage their next fixture, Sept. 14th at AFC Bournemouth. Let’s get you updated, on the likes of Cole Palmer, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Malo Gusto and Omari Kellyman.

Also, on a side note, it looks like Ben Chilwell, despite not being part of the plan for manager Enzo Maresca, is actually sticking around; at least until January.

Last year’s leading scorer made headline news this week as he was left out of the Conference League roster. It’s just muscle fatigue though, and he should be fine. He was left out, according to the club’s party line, as a precaution to manage minutes as Chelsea are competing for five trophies this year.

More injury prone than even Christian Pulisic, he is actually nearing a return. He could be back for the next game.

He was also left out of the Conference League roster, and again, according to the club’s party line, it’s just a precaution to manage minutes as Chelsea are competing for five trophies this year. Lavia has a troubled past with injuries though, so we need to be skeptical. Lavia has a hamstring injury that is being called “minor” for now.

He’s dealing with a thigh muscle injury, with Maresca being extremely vague, and very coy, saying on the first of the month: “We will see what happens. It looks like a muscle problem, and we are going to see.”

Another thigh injury, but we’re more in the dark on this one. There isn’t much info out there.

