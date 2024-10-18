It’s up to you now Caomhin Kelleher! It’s your time to shine as Alisson Becker is out injured until…perhaps December. Kelleher has filled in admirably before, and there is every reason to think that he will again here, but the next slate of matches, all coming under the crazy state of heavy fixture congestion (which all clubs have to deal with actually), will present a major challenge. It all starts with a visit from surprising Chelsea FC, a side that is chomping at the bit to prove that they’re “back.”

Liverpool FC vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 65% Draw 20% Chelsea FC 21%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool WLWWW, 1st, 18 pts Chelsea FC DWWWD, 4th, 14 pts

At least for the sake of Liverpool and their supporters, the side doesn’t have many selection issues in the other position groups. Here’s our lineup projection.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Caomhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

