Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

No question what the headliner fixture is this weekend in English football. No, make that world football. Liverpool FC hosts Chelsea in a matchup of two big six clubs with Premier League title aspirations. Yes, Chelsea too. Now their squad is much more close to being fully fit, they have indeed been in fine form and they’re just four points behind the league leaders, which happens to be the side that they’ll face in the Sunday matinee.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca will be without the services of two of his first choice defenders, so we’ll see who Liverpool manager Arne Slot attempts to exploit that.

Liverpool FC vs Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Full Injury Updates: Liverpool Chelsea

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 65% Draw 20% Chelsea 21%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool WLWWW, 1st, 18 pts Chelsea DWWWD, 4th, 14 pts

As for Maresca, he has a ton of options in his attack that he can counter with. Here is our best guess as to what the preferred options are.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Renato Sanches; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories