Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (EFL Cup Final)

Here we go! Liverpool FC vs Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London, for the League Cup title. With these two traditional big six rivals going head-to-head in the EFL Cup final, it’s the perfect time to talk football with someone who has played for both sides, in this case, Glen Johnson. In an interview with Squawka, Johnson discussed who he thinks could succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and how the Reds should handle their current injury crisis at the right back position.

“Right now, I think there’s no doubt it has to be Gary O’Neil,” Johnson responded, when asked if there is an Englishman who deserves a shot at a big six job right now.

EFL Cup Final FYIs

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Kick: Sun. Feb. 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool

Broadcast: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK) DAZN (CAN)

He’s doing a great job at Wolves, from where he took over. They were really struggling, and now, they’re not winning games by a fluke, they’re dominating games and looking like a real side. And obviously they don’t have the players that the top six have. So someone like that can get players firing, and motivated. Then if you do the same with better players, then of course you’re to kick on. So right now it has to be Gary O’Neil.”

Johnson was also asked a tactical question about the Reds. Specifically, does he believe Conor Bradley, given his consistent solid performances, deserves to stay in the starting lineup? And then does Trent Alexander-Arnold shift into a midfield role once he’s fully match fit?

“For certain opponents, I think so,” Johnson answered.

“Certainly for home games, when they dominate possession. Because like you say, Bradley’s come through and he’s looked great. So as long as he can maintain his standard, then he deserves to play.

“Obviously, Trent is still world-class, so it’s a good problem for a manager again. But I think Trent could definitely be more midfield-based at home, if Bradley is still in form.”

That is of course, another discussion for another time. For now, here is the lineup we’re going with.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea (EFL Cup Final)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo

