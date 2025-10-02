Chelsea FC Team News vs Liverpool: Santos, Fofana, Chalobah

On the eve of Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday night, in the UEFA Champions League competition, manager Enzo Maresca said that three of his players faced late fitness tests: Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos.

“This afternoon, we are going to assess Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos,” Maresca said on Monday.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 4, 5:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 41% Draw 25% Chelsea FC 34%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool FC WWWWL 1st, 15 pts Chelsea FC WWDLL 8th, 8 pts

Blues Team News

“Unfortunately for us, they all have small problems. We are going to see if they are available for tomorrow.” The only member of that trio who didn’t play was Santos, as he was not deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad.

We’re predicting he will against Liverpool on Saturday.

Elsewhere Romeo Lavia made into the squad but did not feature. Perhaps the oft-injured midfielder will see some action this weekend.

And then Wesley Fofana could be back, with his seemingly now having recovered from a concussion. We’ll wait and see if that is the case.

Everything else remains the same, with Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo likely to return from injury after the international break with Trevoh Chalobah returning in the same game, but for a very different reason.

He’ll serve a one match ban in this one.

