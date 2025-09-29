Over the weekend, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca provided an update on three of the Blues six injured players. Ahead of the surprise loss to Brighton, Maresca provided some level of insight into the situations surrounding Cole Palmer, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana. Let’s get you up to speed for the UCL clash with Benfica (and good old friend, Jose Mourinho), starting with Palmer, and his nagging groin injury.

Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Chelsea FC vs Benfica

Kickoff: Tue Sept 30, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

UCL Standing, Form: Chelsea FC 28th, 0 pts, -2 GD, L Benfica 24th, 0 pts, -1 GD, L

Blues Team News

The southwest London side is not taking any chances with their talisman right now.

“We have decided to protect Cole a little bit, in terms of his injury not getting worse,” Maresca said on Friday.

“So, we decided to rest him for the next 2-3 weeks, probably until after the international break, to see whether, with rest, he can recover 100 percent and be completely fit.”

Chelsea is playing it conservative with Cole Palmer, and understandably so. With that stated timeline, the next time that we could see him in action again would be Oct. 18, a league fixture at Nottingham Forest.

Same timeline with Adarabioyo and his calf injury, with Maresca saying:

“We have Tosin injured. He will probably be out until the international break as he has a small problem with his calf.”

And then finally Fofana, he’s going through concussion protocol, and he’s doubtful to face Benfica, having just missed the Brighton game.

Maresca said the following on Friday:

“Wes suffered a concussion the other day against Lincoln [and will miss the Brighton game].”

