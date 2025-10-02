Are Liverpool FC seriously on the verge of losing their third in a row? Yes, Liverpool, arguably the most powerful and overall best side in the world. Yes, the Merseyside club, who constructed an egregiously expensive roster by breaking the summer transfer window spending record in 2025, have lost back to back games, and now they go to Chelsea, which is always a tricky proposition.

Being without the services of their #1 goalkeeper, due to injury, certainly does not help things.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 4, 5:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 41% Draw 25% Chelsea FC 34%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool FC WWWWL 1st, 15 pts Chelsea FC WWDLL 8th, 8 pts

Obviously Arne Slot will go with his strongest side possible here. Rest, recuperation and relaxation can wait until international break, which commences right after this game. For now, let’s look at the first team that Slot might go with here.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories