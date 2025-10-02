There is no doubt what headliner fixture of the Premier League weekend is- Liverpool at Chelsea. The Reds will head into southwest London as slight favorites, and that’s very understandable, given how Chelsea has been slumping lately. The Blues currently sit eighth in the table, and given all their resources, and transfer spending- that is simply unacceptable.

A win here, for Enzo Maresca, would certainly make a statement.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 4, 5:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 41% Draw 25% Chelsea FC 34%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool FC WWWWL 1st, 15 pts Chelsea FC WWDLL 8th, 8 pts

And given that Liverpool just suffered their first loss of the season, getting upset by Crystal Palace last weekend, you know they can be had. Galatasaray realized that too, in midweek. Here is the lineup that we believe provides the best opportunity to make it three Ls in a row for the Merseyside club.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Josh Acheampong, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Estevao Willian, Facundo Buonanotte, Neto; Joao Pedro

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

