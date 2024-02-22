It’s League Cup Final time, Liverpool vs Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Sounds like the perfect time to hear what an ex-Liverpool and Chelsea defender, in this case, Glen Johnson, has had to say current events in football. Johnson, in an interview with Squawka, said that Chelsea could be waiting all the way until 2027 to win another Premier League title.

This take came in response to a question where it was brought up that club legend Petr Cech suggested that Chelsea won’t be contending for the league again until 2025/26, at the earliest.

EFL Cup Final FYIs

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Kick: Sun. Feb. 25, 3pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool

Broadcast: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports (UK) DAZN (CAN)

“If you don’t agree with Petr, it’d probably be the year after,” Johnson.

“At the minute, they’re miles away from it, which sounds crazy looking at the players they have and the money they’ve spent. They’re going to need a big turnaround if they’re going to be competing next season. I think it’s at least what Petr says, maybe the year after.”

Yikes. If true, dig in your heels and wait it out, Chelsea supporters. I strongly doubt the current manager, Mauricio Pochettino, will still be on the job when that year rolls around. In the meantime, the Blues go for a trophy on Sunday.

Not the league, but still a piece of silverware. Expect Pochettino to go strongest side possible, naturally.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (League Cup Final)

Dorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

