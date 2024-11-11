26-year-old Liverpool and England right back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over (now suddenly flailing) Aston Villa on Saturday, but luckily, the situation isn’t too serious.

“It’s difficult to say how serious it is, but it’s always serious if a player goes out in the first half,” Reds boss Arne Slot said after the match. “That’s not a good sign. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for England this week, but hopefully he can.”

However, an ESPN report today indicated that scans showed TAA to only have a low grade hamstring injury, and that means he’ll only be out for about two weeks, and thus potentially available for the Reds next clash, which is at Southampton on November 24th.

He should be available for the blockbuster clashes against Manchester City and Real Madrid (the club that he just may be transferring over to pretty soon). So with the situation on Alexander-Arnold now covered, let’s transition to Diogo Jota.

Slot said on Friday, in regards to Jota and his chest/abdomen injury:

“I always say in Holland there is privacy about this, and I don’t know how it is over here. Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

So in other words, Jota won’t be in contention for the match against Saints, but he could be back in the next game, the weekend after that.

We’ll get you an update on the longer-term Liverpool injured later on this international break.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

