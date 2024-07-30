It’s only early in the preseason, but the injury bug has already bitten Liverpool FC for 2024-25. Midfielder Curtis Jones had to exit the friendly against Real Betis early due to injury, and will almost certainly not feature against Arsenal on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. We’ll get you an update on Jones when we hear of one.

As it’s a sporting event in Philly, we’re contractually obligated (well, not literally, but you get the idea of the joke here) to make Rocky references in our preview article. So get your “hearts on fire” and develop “the eye of the tiger” to prepare for this match.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM EST, July 31st, 2024.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Competition: Club Friendly

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool

Team News: Arsenal Liverpool

Liverpool Team News

The Reds will still be without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold due to their involvement at summer international tournaments. However, they do have a few players who were at the Euros and the Copa America back already.

Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Dominic Szoboszlai and Vitezslav Jaros have already returned to the team, as their respective countries all suffered group stage exits.

Let’s see what kind of team Arne Slot goes with in this one.

