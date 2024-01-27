Virgil van Dijk Gives His Take on Jurgen Klopp’s Departure

The news of Jurgen Klopp stepping down at Liverpool FC, effective at the end of the season, sent shockwaves throughout the football world on Friday. Reactions came in all shapes and sizes, from all corners of the globe. There is one opinion on the matter that holds more weight than most, and it belongs to the club captain, Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has opened up on this situation, candidly saying that Klopp’s leaving is a “hard one to take.”

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Norwich City

Kick: Sun. Jan. 28, 2:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

LFC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Klopp said, ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup 4th round clash vs Norwich City, that the decision he made is one that he will not be talked out of. He is as certain as could be that he will be stepping away, and Van Dijk respects that.

“The manager means so much for us, to me, to the club,” said VVD the club in-house media.

“But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case.

“He told us in private of course and all of us were together. It’s a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business. We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?”

It really sounds like Van Dijk is speaking from the heart here, and what he’s had to say is definitely the correct approach to take. Much of the Liverpool community is still processing the shocking revelations made yesterday.

