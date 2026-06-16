No club has been more interesting, and relevant, in these first few weeks of the 2026 summer transfer window, than Real Madrid. They’re making moves and getting deals done while so many other clubs have been mostly inactive. Tuesday brought major Bernardo Silva news, as he’s moving over on a free, from Manchester City, once his contract officially expires.

Silva has signed his new Real Madrid contract which for two seasons, plus an option for a third.

🚨 BREAKING: Bernardo Silva has now officially signed his Real Madrid contract. Here we go from one week ago now confirmed as Portuguese midfielder joins on initial two year deal plus option to extend. Wanted by José Mourinho. ⚪️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/WixASdvaOP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2026

His new salary is approximately €10 million per season in net, €20 million per season gross. In addition to Silva, the club announced the acquisition of Spanish left back Marc Cucurella, from Chelsea, earlier this week. His transfer fee is reportedly €55 million ($69.3m).

They also reached an agreement with Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konate, who moves over on a free.

Right-back Denzel Dumfries is set to join up from Inter Milan too. The Dutchman’s transfer fee is reportedly €20 million.

Elsewhere German central defender Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move away this summer, but it’s not going to happen. The 33-year-old was set to see his current contract expire this summer, but he has re-upped for one more season. The club officially announced that he’ll be around until 2027, at the very least.

Rudiger has made 182 appearances for the club, winning eight trophies, including one La Liga title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

And then finally, Nico Paz is likely to stay at Como this season, and not return to Real Madrid. It’s not a done deal yet, but the previous plans to activate his buyback clause will likely be scrapped. The Argentina international attacking midfielder had wanted to return, but that was during the Xabi Alonso regime.

Jose Mourinho cannot guarantee Paz a place in the starting squad, with Arda Guler around and now of course the Silva signing. Paz wants to stay at Como, where he’s scored 19 goals and given 17 assists in 75 appearances. They also provide Paz a chance to play Champions League football next season under manager Cesc Fabregas. This is all according to Football 365.

While Paz is reportedly wanted by Arsenal, he does not wish to move to North London at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.