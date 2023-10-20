Both Newcastle United and Manchester United, the teams that finished fourth and third respectively, in the table last season, have gotten off to a very slow start this season. Ahead of tomorrow’s home clash against Crystal Palace, it appears that Newcastle are the side seemingly turning it around quicker.

Undefeated in their last four, with three wins and one draw, the Geordies are now only four points adrift of the top four.

Crystal Palace at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct 21, 2023, at 3pm St. James Park, Newcastle,UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 67% Draw 20% Crystal Palace 13%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 13 pts, DWWWL Crystal Palace, 9th, 12 pts DWDLW

And you got to like their chances this weekend, given how Crystal Palace are really struggling right now on the fitness front. Palace will likely be without the services of the following five players: Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Dean Henderson, Nathan Ferguson (all of which have thigh muscle injuries) and Naouirou Ahamada (ankle).

Additionally, Odsonne Edouard, Jefferson Lerma, Jeffrey Schlupp (all with hamstring injuries) as well as Cheick Doucoure (thigh), Joel Ward (adductor), Jairo Riedewald (groin) and Matheus Franca (back) all face late fitness tests.

So Eddie Howe’s men will take on a side that is short-handed right now. Here is what we think his best choice first team looks like.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Elliott Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak

