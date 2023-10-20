Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says that Sandro Tonali is in “pain and distress” as his player is dealing with the possibility of being banned from a year, or more, due to his breech of betting rules. Newcastle, however, will not throw Tonali under the bus. Instead, Howe and the club will throw their “arms around Sandro and protect him.” (see the quote below)

Howe confirmed, at his Friday press conference a few hours ago that Tonali is available for selection in the fixture against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali: “He’s had a very, very difficult couple of weeks and has been dealing with a lot. From what I can see he’s handling himself really well and dealing with his emotions strongly but I’ll have to make a call. I have to bring it back to football and what… pic.twitter.com/Ys2RR9AdGt — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2023

Crystal Palace at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct 21, 2023, at 3pm St. James Park, Newcastle,UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 67% Draw 20% Crystal Palace 13%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 13 pts, DWWWL Crystal Palace, 9th, 12 pts DWDLW

Newcastle United Team News

Elsewhere Newcastle are dealing with a whole quintet of injury doubts here. Alexander Isak (groin), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Joelinton (thigh), Sven Botman (knee) and Joe Willock (thigh) could all be in contention, but must also pass late fitness tests in order to be selected. The only completely confirmed injury absentee here is Harvey Barnes, who is battling a long-term foot injury.

