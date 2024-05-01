Newcastle Team News vs Burnley: Almiron, Schar, Pope, Trippier

As always, the Newcastle United injury list is long, so we’ll just dive right into it. We start with Miguel Almiron, who stands a good chance of featuring this Saturday versus Burnley FC.

“Miggy is there or thereabouts and could be back next week,” manager Eddie Howe said of Almiron and his knee injury.

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

PL Position, Form: Newcastle United 7th, 53 pts, WLWWD Burnley FC 19th, 24 pts, DWDLD

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 49% Draw 23% Burnley FC 28%

Newcastle Team News

Elsewhere Fabian Schar is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

Said manager Eddie Howe: “Fabian had a bit of tightness in his hamstring. We don’t think it’s a big injury – there’s not one moment where you think he’s pulled his hamstring – but it was enough to make him feel uncomfortable. He couldn’t fully sprint, so he had to come off.”

Moving on to Matt Targett, he might just be done for the season now, perhaps, due to his Achilles tendonitis. Meanwhile Nick Pope (shoulder surgery) has seen his return date delayed again, as he’s still a week or two away.

“Nick is beginning to start his early training sessions with us,” Howe said.

“He has started to be with outfield players in shooting drills.”

Speaking of delayed injury return timelines, Kieran Trippier (calf) is still not back, and his return will end up being much later than what we were initially told.

“Kieran, we hope he’ll be back soon, but not for this game,” Howe said entering last weekend.

Finally, Joelinton (thigh) is looking at a mid-May return.

“Joelinton has seen a specialist and is working on his own programme,” said Howe.

