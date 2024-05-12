A couple weeks ago, Newcastle United’s upcoming visit to Man United looked like the de facto final UEFA Europa League berth for next season cup. So much for that, as it is now Newcastle and Chelsea that will fight it out for sixth place. United appear entrenched in 8th place, their worst season ever during the Premier League era. They are a mess right now.

You got to like the chances of the Geordies, when they make the trip to the Theatre of Dreams, as they are in much better form right now.

Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. May 15, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Newcastle

Google Result Probability: Man United 38% Draw 23% Newcastle 39%

PL Form: Man United LDWDD Newcastle DWWLW

PL Standing: Man United 8th, 57 pts Newcastle 6th 57 pts

Here is the first team that we think manager Eddie Howe will go with, to keep the positive momentum alive.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Man United

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliott Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

