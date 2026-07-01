Tottenham Hotspur continue dominating the early summer transfer window news cycle. Yesterday brought the news that a deal had been reached to acquire West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. Today, the major development is on the selling side, instead of buying, with Luka Vuskovic set to leave Spurs and join Brighton & Hove Albion. The transfer fee of £50 million (£46m up front + £4m in potential add-ons) will break Brighton’s club record.

All that remains to get it over the line is the medical evaluation, and the signing of the paperwork.

🔵⚪️🇭🇷 More on Luka Vušković to Brighton exclusive story. Fee confirmed: £46m fixed, £4m add-ons, 20% sell-on, matching rights for Tottenham and contract until June 2031. Medical in the US. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yu7EfoL6cG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2026

Above you’ll see the link to Fabrizio Romano’s report, and below you’ll find the link to David Ornstein, and his story in The Athletic/New York Times. Selling Vuskovic should help push along the transfer saga involving Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

That narrative has grown a little tedious this summer, so a Vuskovic sale would free up more money for White Hart Lane to use in getting the Tonali deal over the line.

We’ll have a post on that situation coming up shortly.

Vuskovic is currently with Croatia at the 2026 World Cup. They’ll take on Portugal in the round of 32 in Toronto tomorrow night.

🚨 Brighton & Hove Albion reach agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Luka Vuskovic. Deal for 19yo defender £46m + £4m add-ons. #THFC retain 20% sell-on clause & matching rights. Croatia int’l to take medical after WC @TheAthleticFC post @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/4uyV8BIVUp — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 1, 2026

Vuksovic will reportedly undergo his Brighton medical at Croatia’s World Cup training base IN Alexandria, Virginia. The Croatians set up shop in the Washington D.C./Maryland/Virginia metropolitan area (known locally and colloquially as “The DMV.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.