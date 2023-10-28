Jude Bellingham Establishes Galactico Status in First El Clasico

Jude Bellingham was truly born to play for Real Madrid! (Vinicius Jr. was right) In his very first El Clasico, Bellingham bagged a brace, and put in a Man of the Match performance that was as MOTM as it gets. FC Barcelona had been cruising, leading 1-0 at home over their arch-rivals, as the game was drifting to the 70′.

Then Bellingham took over, and the English midfielder put on a display that left people on social media calling him, simply, the best player in the world.

JUDE BELLINGHAM TAKE A BOW ? HIS FIRST ELCLÁSICO GOAL IS A BEAUTY ? pic.twitter.com/o2VpN1qM8O — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 28, 2023

See the footage above of the former Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City man opening his Clasico account. That goal was absolutely a rocket! A total scorcher! And it totally stunned the Rolling Stones, who were in attendance at the Olympic Stadium.

Now check out his second goal, the match-winner, in extra time.

JUDE BELLINGHAM HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/EgQ3Lp0F6x — TC (@totalcristiano) October 28, 2023

It was a thing of beauty of as well! And then you have Bellingham’s goal-scoring celebration! Wow. Cold-blooded. Remember Bellingham did say, entering this match that he was just not nervous at all about playing in a game of this magnitude/debuting in the world’s most high profile rivalry.

I’m really excited,” Jude Bellingham said.

The Jude celebration in front of the Barcelona fans ? pic.twitter.com/5F1RAvHXfX — JBZ (@JBellinghamZone) October 28, 2023

“No, not really. I’ve played a lot of high-pressure games. Maybe not one of this magnitude. I can’t wait to see what the atmosphere will be like… If you can’t get motivated for a game like this, where else would you rather be as a football player?

He’s absolutely right- if you’re a footballer player, and you don’t get hyped for this, then why are you in this line of business? Bellingham now has 13 goals in his first 13 LaLiga matches. Can you say 2024 Ballon d’Or?

