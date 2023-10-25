Joao Felix has quelled fears that he got injured in tonight’s 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe. The FC Barcelona forward limped off early from the UCL group stage win, but took to social media to calm everyone down.

“I’m fine!” Joao Felix wrote on Instagram Stories. “It was only the knock. Time to recover and prepare the next game.”

El Clasico FYIs

La Liga Fixture: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Watch: ESPN+

Kickoff: Sat Oct. 28, 16:15 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 25 pts, DWWWL FC Barcelona 3rd 24 pts WDWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 26% FC Barcelona 40%

Yes, the next game will be Barcelona’s first match against Real Madrid this season, with Barca sitting one point behind Los Blancos after 10 matches having been played. While Madrid have their own injury issues to contend with, they are in a much better place right now (in that department) than the Catalan Club.

Gavi missed out of the match tonight, but that was only to rest him, and make sure that he is available for Saturday.

There is still hope that Robert Lewandowski and/or Raphinha will be match fit here.

We’re predicting one of the pair will be ready for a starting assignment, read on below to see which one!

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (El Clasico)

Marc Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Christian Balde; Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi; Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

