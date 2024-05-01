The Sports Bank

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

There are two teams fighting it out for sixth place in the Premier League down the stretch, and Burnley FC faces them on back to back weekends. Against 6th place Manchester United last weekend, the Clarets were able to take a point.

Now we’ll see how they do against seventh place Newcastle United.

Burnley FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4,  3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material:  Starting XI Prediction    Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Newcastle United  7th, 53 pts, WLWWD    Burnley  FC 19th, 24 pts, DWDLD

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United  49%   Draw  23%  Burnley FC  28%

With United managing just a draw, while Newcastle thrashed their relegation zone opponent (Sheffield United),the Geordies gained two points on the Red Devils.

They are now just one point behind United, with four left to play.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Alex Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

