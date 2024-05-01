There are two teams fighting it out for sixth place in the Premier League down the stretch, and Burnley FC faces them on back to back weekends. Against 6th place Manchester United last weekend, the Clarets were able to take a point.

Now we’ll see how they do against seventh place Newcastle United.

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

PL Position, Form: Newcastle United 7th, 53 pts, WLWWD Burnley FC 19th, 24 pts, DWDLD

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 49% Draw 23% Burnley FC 28%

With United managing just a draw, while Newcastle thrashed their relegation zone opponent (Sheffield United),the Geordies gained two points on the Red Devils.

They are now just one point behind United, with four left to play.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Alex Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

