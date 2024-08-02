Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said it plainly ahead of the next El Clasico- their transfer business, for this window, is done. In the words of Taylor Swift, “we’re cool for the summer.” (Just add the words “transfer window” at the end there. So there you have it, Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are your major additions.

Toni Kroos and Nacho are your significant departures. And apparently Dani Ceballos will stay put and play a major role this season.

El Clasico FYIs

Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Watch: ESPN

Kickoff: Sat Aug. 3, 7:30 ET, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Saturday night sees Madrid take on their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona in the Capital of the World, New York City (well, actually across the river in Jersey). And Ancelotti will go with a strong team, despite this being an exhibition match. As he should because this is still an El Clasico.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs FC Barcelona (El Clasico Friendly)

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Luka Modric, Martin, Dani Ceballos; Arda Guler, Endrick, Brahmin Diaz

